Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 29 June 2021 20:11 Hits: 5

Publishers have new books coming that attempt to make sense of the chaotic Trump presidency, with journalists uncovering behind-the-scenes details and former staffers trying to explain their actions.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/06/29/1011415082/new-books-about-trump-presidency-unveil-details-like-how-gravely-he-had-covid-19