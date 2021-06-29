Biden Out-Maneuvers Republicans On Infrastructure

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 29 June 2021 16:00 Hits: 14

"We have a deal," President Joe Biden announced Thursday, celebrating the framework of a bipartisan infrastructure deal worth $1.2 trillion, only about $580 billion of which would be new spending. “They have my word, I’ll stick with what they’ve proposed," Biden said, flanked by a core group of Senate Democrats and Republicans. "And they've given me their word as well. Where I come from, that's good enough for me." But less than 24 hours after the kumbaya moment, the word of Republicans carried less weight than a phone number drunkenly scribbled on a bev nap after last call. GOP senators claimed they were shocked, indeed "blindsided," by the president's intention to continue pushing a separate Democrats-only bill to invest several trillion dollars more into his health care, education, climate, and child care initiatives. Later on Thursday, Biden had explicitly outlined the necessity of passing a separate reconciliation bill, telling reporters it was imperative that his other priorities be addressed in a measure that would be negotiated by Democrats alone.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/06/biden-out-maneuvers-republicans