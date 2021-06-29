Republican Paul Gosar Attended Holocaust Denier's Fundraiser

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 29 June 2021 17:25 Hits: 13

Rep. Paul Gosar is trying to officially merge the Republican Party with white supremacist factions -- and it's not a hard climb. As reported by Business Insider, Paul Gosar missed the vote on the House stimulus bill because he was busy attending White nationalist Nick Fuentes' America First Political Action Committee (AFPAC) conference in Florida. AFPAC is a far-right alternative to the CPAC conference of conservatives. It's been reported that the Arizona congressman also helped plan the January 6th event. That's bad enough, but this tops the cake. There's another event happening in July. Scalise was asked about this today. “That's the first time I'm hearing about it. As you heard me in the past be very vocal against any form of white supremacy, so I’ll have to look into that,” Scalise told reporters https://t.co/EU51aG1Y1X — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 29, 2021

