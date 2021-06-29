Residents File Class Action Suit Over Champlain Towers Collapse

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 29 June 2021 12:35 Hits: 18

John Berman announced CNN obtained a letter showing that residents of the Champlain Tower South complex were warned as recently as April of this year that their building was in dire need of repairs. "The board president wrote, quote, 'the observable damage such as in the garage has gotten significantly worse since the initial inspection from 2018. The concrete deterioration is accelerating. The roof situation got much worse so extensive roof repairs had to be incorporated. One resident who has been forced out of her home is joining a class action lawsuit against the Champlain Tower South condominium association, claiming her complaints about red flags and prior damage were ignored. He introduced Adam Moskowitz, the attorney who has filed a class action suit. "Can I get a reaction from your letter, which we're seeing from the condo board president, saying the damage was accelerating?" Berman said. "It's just terrible, John, I mean, our client, Resa Rodriguez, has been raising these red flags for months. She has been taking pictures of her garage. She has been taking pictures of cement falling, water dripping on her car, and it seems like all of this fell on deaf ears. Nobody seemed to take any of this seriously, unfortunately," Moskowitz said. "We have a letter from the condo board president taking it seriously, albeit perhaps too late, and you have that report from 2018 which took it seriously. Do you have evidence that they ignored the pleas from your client?" Berman said.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/06/champlain-tower-residents-file-class