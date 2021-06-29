Tucker Attacks Biden For Saying White Supremacists Are Major Terror Threat

Articles

I just want to remind people: Tucker Carlson himself doesn't believe most of what he says. His own employer argued in court that only idiots would take him seriously! And yet, he persists in poisoning the national dialogue with his White Power Hour. Now he's standing up for white people again in a sleazy piece of misleading nonsense, made to order for the Fox News fans. FBI Director Chris Wray in a March hearing on domestic terrorism said, “The problem of domestic terrorism has been metastasizing across the country for a long time now, and it’s not going away any time soon. We viewed it as such a critical threat that back in June 2019 we elevated racially and ethnically motivated violent extremism to our highest threat priority, on the same level as ISIS and homegrown violent extremists.” He specifically said violent white supremacy is the biggest chunk of the FBI’s domestic terrorism case portfolio. But Tucker is playing a game here. Who are these white supremacists? Where are they? He pretends they must all belong to some organization, so why can't Joe Biden tell us who they are? And then he works this into his slimy little speech:

