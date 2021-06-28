Fox News Gives Ron Johnson Airtime To Promote His Anti-Vaxxer Event

Articles

On Monday, Ron Johnson is going to hold a Mike Lindell-type event to promote his anti-vaxxer conspiracy theories. On Sunday, Fox and Friends gave him air time to plug the event, when they weren't busy gushing all over him: RoJo: First of all, all of us at that event are pro-vaccine. We celebrate the fact we have the vaccine and it has probably saved hundreds of thousands of lives. We celebrate that fact. I have been concerned since early March that the CDC is ignoring their own early warning system for the vaccine adverse event system that to date has a report of 4812 deaths after people have been vaccinated. And, by the way, that compares to 31 years worth of Vaers-reported 5039 deaths. So just in six months we've almost approach the number of deaths the system reported in 31 years of reporting. The CDC is just ignoring it. Ken Ruettgers, the former Green Bay Packers star reached out to me. His wife had a very serious neurological side effects or adverse effect, got connected to a group of women that just want to be seen, they want to be heard, they want to be believed in. At least take them seriously. Campos-Duffy: You've been on the forefront of so much of this with early treatment, the origins of COVID virus and also on this with the vaccines. Why do you think you're getting so much resistance, not just from big tech, but we see so many other sources of media are covering up the information you're trying to put out there. You're just trying to say let's look at all of this. Why are they afraid of this transparency?

