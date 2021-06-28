Reality Check: Complicit GOP Knows Trump Is A BS Artist

Articles

John Avlon says what needs to be said to the Republican Party: JOHN AVLON: "It was all bullshit." That's what former Attorney General Bill Barr called President Trump's repeated lies about the 2020 election, in an interview with The Atlantic. And it's almost funny, because that's the exact opposite of what Trump supporters were told they were backinging. Remember that Trump/Pence 2020 bumper sticker slogan? [shows 'Trump 2020: No More Bullshit' sticker] Yeah, it was perfect 'project and deflect' form, because bullshit is all Donald Trump was ever selling, With more than 30,000 false or misleading statements found by the Washington Post in four years in office, translating to roughly 21 a day, which is kinda hard to do, but Trump lies are a given at this point. It's the air he breathes. What's so important is that so many of his hard-core supporters still buy this BS, while so many elected Republicans still refuse to clearly condemn his legacy of lies and the unprecedented attack on our democracy that they directly inspired. But Barr's belated comments, which came after he stoked baseless fears about mail-in ballots before the election, are part of a growing trend that's gonna be harder for Republicans to ignore, because the call is increasingly coming from inside their house.

