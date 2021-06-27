Biden&#8217;s Snowflake Therapy

Articles

As you've likely seen, President Biden put out a statement yesterday to settle the waters over the mostly pretextual Republican freakout over his saying he'd only sign both the bipartisan mini-infrastructure deal and a larger reconciliation (i.e., 50 vote) package. A lot of people rushed forward to claim vindication that Biden had in fact turned the tables on Republicans or "upended" the deal by some last minute switcheroo. That's not the case. It's really better seen as a nicely crafted bit of snowflake therapy. In Biden's new statement he restates what was clear a week ago, clear three days ago and remains clear today: for him it's a package deal.

