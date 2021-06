Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 27 June 2021 17:02 Hits: 5

Former Attorney General Bill Barr reportedly knew former President Trump's claims of election fraud were "bullshit," but gave the green light for prosecutors to investigate the unsubstantiated claims because he wanted to appease the then-President who refused to concede the election.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/7xljZUAgyx0/barr-dismissed-trump-election-fraud-false-claims