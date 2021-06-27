Deranged Ingraham And Idiot DeSantis Attack Dr. Peter Hotez

Articles

Laura Ingraham called medical doctors warning the American public about COVID variants and a potential summer surge "COVID-Doomers." Dr. Peter Hotez is one who has been singled out for attack because he dared to still urge Americans to be careful. After playing a podcast clip of Dr. Hotez, the Fox News host said, "They just can't let the pandemic go. At some point the are gonna have to break the addiction." Doctors looking out for their health and safety of American people are now considered "addicts?" Gov. DeSantis chimed in and said, "Some of these people get put out there all the time and they're dead wrong." Not surprisingly, the Florida governor never mentioned the 600,000 dead Americans, most of whom might still be with us if it weren't for Trump and his own immoral mismanaging of COVID. Gov. DeSantis didn't even say anything about how Fox News was continually spreading phony snake oil cures, hosting anti-vaxxers, dismissing the goal of herd immunity, and claiming wearing a mask is against our freedoms during the entire pandemic. DeSantis then attacked the people who cautioned against reopening schools, and dismissed worries from the medical community about how the virus might affect children.

