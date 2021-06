Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 27 June 2021 14:29 Hits: 9

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse’s (D-R.I.) association with a famously exclusive beach club in Newport was widely known in Rhode Island and not much of a controversy until a week ago, when it suddenly exploded into the national news scene, fueled by the...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/560400-the-weird-story-behind-sheldon-whitehouses-beach-club-furor