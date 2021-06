Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 26 June 2021 22:26 Hits: 2

Courtesy of TPM Reader KS we learn that the FBI conducted a raid last week on the California home of an associate of Rudy Giuliani. George E. Dickson III was, according to a May 2020 report in Mother Jones, part of Rudy's effort to raise $10 million for a 'documentary' about Hunter Biden.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/EakRBOx3T6c/lets-keep-an-eye-on-this-2