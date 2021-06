Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 26 June 2021 21:11 Hits: 8

The U.S. Justice Department has sued the state of Georgia over its new voting law, saying that the controversial measure is intended to restrict ballot access to Black voters.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/06/26/1010606306/doj-says-georgias-new-voting-law-restricts-the-black-vote