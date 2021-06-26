Weasel McCarthy FINALLY Met With Officer Michael Fanone

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 26 June 2021 19:24 Hits: 8

House GQP Leader, Kevin McCarthy, had been dodging D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer, Michael Fanone for MONTHS after the violent insurrection on the Capitol on January 6, 2021. Officer Fanone was one of hundreds of officers who put their lives on the line that day to protect members of Congress, the Vice President, and their guests. For his service, he was brutally attacked by a violent mob of Trump supporters and Qanon adherents. As thanks for risking his life, the GOP has tried to rewrite history, blaming FBI agents, Antifa, and BLM for the violence, and they're calling the Trump supporters "tourists." Officer Fanone has met with numerous members of Congress, forging a special friendship with Congressman Eric Swalwell, who actually has family members who work in law enforcement. McCarthy, on the other hand, has dodged, avoided, and flat out hidden from Officer Fanone, just like he hides from all other responsibility or governance.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/06/kevin-mccarthy-michael-fanone