Malcolm Nance: CIA Reject Tucker Carlson Not Fit To Shine Gen. Milley’s Shoes

Published on Sunday, 27 June 2021

Former Navy Senior Chief Malcolm Nance had some choice words for Tucker Swanson McNear Carlson after he called Gen. Mark Milley “stupid” and “a pig” for supporting efforts to study and combat “white rage” and racism. Unlike Tuckums, the poster child for white privilege and white rage if ever there was one, Nance knows a thing or three about racism and the military. His family has served in the armed forces since 1864, Nance said, and they were not desegregated until 1947. Nance honed right in on Carlson’s jackassery: NANCE: Gen. Milley has to know where the threats are coming from, and the threat is an insider threat. But when you hear it coming from people like Tucker Carlson, this guy couldn't even get into -- he applied for the CIA and then he went on to wearing bow ties on Dancing with the Stars, right? He doesn't have the wherewithal to shine General Milley's shoes, much less carry his briefcase. So, let's just ignore Tucker Carlson. … [Gen. Milley] needs to understand where this rage is coming from that makes people attack the constitution of the United States. Then like the Taliban and ISIS and all other threats, he's going to study it.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/06/malcolm-nance-tucker-carlson