Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 26 June 2021 11:00 Hits: 3

On Saturday in Ohio, the former president holds his first rally since leaving office. Meanwhile, other top potentialGOP presidential candidates are running versions of shadow campaigns.

(Image credit: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/06/26/1010459525/with-trump-holding-rallies-again-the-shadow-2024-republican-campaign-continues