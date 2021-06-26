UK Health Secretary Seen 'Snogging' Aide On CCTV Footage

Articles

The video above shows the Health Secretary furtively checking before locking himself in an embrace with his aide, Gina Coladangelo. Both of them are married, just to other people, apparently having known each other at college many years ago. All of this is very salacious and embarrassing for them and their families, but it also raises questions as to how the video was obtained, and for what purposes. Speculation is that PM Boris Johnson has wanted to get rid of Hancock for a long time, and to make him the villain for Britain's inept COVID response before vaccines came on the scene. Johnson called Hancock "totally fucking hopeless" in secret texts released earlier this month. This latest release seems destined to seal Matt Hancock's fate and his political career, making him an altogether convenient scapegoat for Boris Johnson. Source: BBC Health Secretary Matt Hancock has admitted breaking social distancing guidance after pictures of him kissing an aide were published in a newspaper. He said he had "let people down" after photos emerged of him with Gina Coladangelo - whom he appointed - and he was "very sorry". Labour urged the PM to sack Mr Hancock, calling his position "untenable". But Downing Street said Boris Johnson accepted Mr Hancock's apology and considered the matter closed.

