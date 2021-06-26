Manhattan D.A. May Indict Trump Org As Early As Next Week

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 26 June 2021 13:57 Hits: 14

Is the hammer about to drop on Donald Trump and the Trump Organization? It looks like it may happening sooner than expected, based on how slow grand juries usually operate. The New York Times is reporting that the Trump Organization could face criminal charges as early as next week. The Manhattan D.A. has reportedly "informed Donald J. Trump’s lawyers that it is considering criminal charges against his family business, the Trump Organization, in connection with fringe benefits the company awarded a top executive." The Manhattan D.A., Cyrus Vance, has been investigating Donald Trump and the Trump Org for months, if not years. They have also been looking into the Trump Org CFO, Allen Weisselberg, on a range of topics, including "fringe benefits." It is news that the Trump Org itself may be facing charges, versus individual executives. That would be unlikely unless that can show an intentional decision on behalf of the company itself to commit tax fraud. NYT reports that charges could be announced as early as next week. Prosecutors have been looking seriously at reports of "perks" for employees, which include private school tuition, free apartments and car leases, none of which were apparently reported to the IRS. That is what we call fraud. It is also a crime. The issue is two fold - were these recorded in the company ledgers and were taxes paid on them by the recipients.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/06/manhattan-da-may-indict-trump-org-early