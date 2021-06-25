BREAKING: AP Dragged Hook, Line and Sinker in GOP Fishing Tourney!

Category: World Politics Hits: 6
Here's one of those things that drive me to distraction but I at least enjoy flagging to everyone's attention when it's so egregious. Mitch McConnell is now claiming Republicans have somehow been hoodwinked, double-crossed, done dirty by Democrats springing 'linkage' on them: Basically, that the White House and the Democratic caucus will support the bipartisan mini-infrastructure bill as long as they can put the rest of their plan in a reconciliation bill. Then I noticed an AP reporter, apparently new to the White House beat, flagged a new AP story with this: "This is the catch for the WH on the infrastructure deal right now: Senators who were part of the bipartisan group were never told of such an explicit linking of the two packages, the two people familiar with the discussions said." The article itself, by Lisa Mascaro, manages to be even more credulous.
