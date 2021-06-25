WaPo Hooked Too!

Category: World Politics Hits: 4
The Washington Post also has a story out this afternoon that closely follows the AP's credulity, adding lengthy quotes about Republican outrage, shock, feelings of betrayal at Biden's surprise announcement. But unlike the AP, it actually provides an example of something slightly different: the way the bigs can get the real information in there, sorta, but in a way that buries it so much as almost not to matter. The article's first ten paragraphs go on as I described: Republican shock and outrage over Biden's switcheroo. And then down at the end you have three paragraphs, literally the last three paragraphs which basically tell the story: that this has all been completely known for weeks or even months. They even quote Mitch McConnnell saying as much. They feel the need to hang it on Sen. Brian Schatz. But still it does cover at least a significant statement of the reality of the situation.
