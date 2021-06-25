Politico of All Places

Articles

Friday, 25 June 2021

I noted below how AP and WaPo completely ran with Senate Republicans' absurd claim that Biden somehow double-crossed them. Politico Playbook did pretty much the same thing, though in Playbook argot. But Politico itself, or the regular edit team published the first account of what happened here that more or less captured what happened. Republicans woke up Friday angry about what they'd agreed to Thursday. And their best argument, to the extent they had one, is that Biden said too clearly what they knew and what they had just agreed to. Here's the flavor.

