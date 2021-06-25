Stupid Pig Tucker McNear Swanson Carlson Calls Gen. Milley Names

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 25 June 2021 12:18 Hits: 4

Tucker McNear Swanson Carlson crossed a line last night when he said of Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley "he's not just stupid, he's a pig." Yes, he said that on his stupid, piggish show last night, targeting Gen. Milley for reading about critical race theory -- you know, the only entree on the Republican menu this year. Carlson graduated in 1991 from Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut with a degree in history. He applied to the CIA, who turned him down. His journalist father advised him to go into journalism, saying, "They'll take anybody." As far as we know, Little Tucker has never performed any act of public service in his lifetime. According to Wikipedia, Gen. Milley graduated from Princeton University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in politics in 1980 after completing a 185-page-long senior thesis titled "A Critical Analysis of Revolutionary Guerrilla Organization in Theory and Practice". Milley also holds a Master of Arts degree in international relations from Columbia University and another Master of Arts degree in national security and strategic studies from the Naval War College. He is also an attendee of the MIT Center for International Studies Seminar XXI National Security Studies Program. So that "stupid" thing is clearly Tucker's own insecurities talking. The "pig" part? Well, all you have to do is watch his frat-boy show, heavy on ridicule and light on facts. His craven willingness to ignore facts has made him the No. 1 star of Fox News.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/06/tucker-mcnear-swanson-carlson-calls-gen