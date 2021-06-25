McCaskill: Big Win For Biden, Big Loss For McConnell On Infrastructure

Articles

Mika Brzezinski asked Claire McCaskill what she thought of how the White House is handling the infrastructure deal. "Joe Biden had a win yesterday, he got a bipartisan deal on infrastructure," she said. "I don't think we should gloss over that as we rush to the next internal crisis in the Democratic party. Mitch McConnell lost yesterday. He sent Shelly Moore Capito to the White House, and she failed. She was his guy. Now you have 10 Republican senators basically give Joe Biden a win, and Mitch McConnell is not happy about it. So he's going to try to undermine this agreement that happened. "Now here is the question for the Democrats going forward. Are you going to blow up this victory that will help the Democrats in 2022 hold onto majorities and build on those majorities, or are you going to allow some within our party to take down this whole deal because they don't think it goes far enough? "You're not going to get what Bernie Sanders wants through the U.S. Senate. It's just not going to happen," she insisted. "You've got too many Democratic senators that are running in states that aren't blue. They're running in places that are purple or even red. And we've got to make sure those people can win, or all of it is gone because Mitch McConnell is back in control and stacking the court and all the other things that he likes to do.

