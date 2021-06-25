The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Friday News Dump: Happy UFO Report Day, And Other News

Category: World Politics

The only thing we know for sure is that the U.S. government has been covering something up for decades -- and we're unlikely to find any conclusions in the report. Of that, I'm sure. But I want to believe! U.S. government prepares to issue landmark report on UFOs https://t.co/fzgaa5EHHN pic.twitter.com/W3LJqZDiZ7 — Reuters (@Reuters) June 24, 2021 In Opinion“For me, the report on UFOs is already DOA,” writes Chris Carter, who created “The X-Files,” of a much-anticipated government study. “This is X-Files territory if there ever was any. But it’s also cause for some important questions.”https://t.co/gi0RzNqWu1 — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 25, 2021

