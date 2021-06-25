Jen Psaki Nails GOP For ‘Absurd' Opposition To CRT

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 25 June 2021 16:00 Hits: 4

Our Lady Of Doocy Slayers was spotted outside her natural habitat of the White House briefing room, and had apparently been allowed out into the wilds of the White House grounds, where the Deadline White House crew managed to grab some footage of her speaking to Nicolle Wallace. It wasn't quite as satisfying as seeing her smash a pie into Peter Doocy's face (metaphorically speaking) but she still managed to paint the GOP as the fragile cowards they are. Particularly when it comes to facing up to our nation's racial history. Speaking about yesterday's Congressional testimony, Wallace asked Psaki, "Did he [Pres. Biden] see General Milley's comments about wanting to understand white rage as a white guy?" Psaki answered that he had, and Wallace wanted to know what he thought of it. She prefaced her answer by saying what she thought of it as a white woman, and a mother of two small children. "One, I thought they were hugely powerful, and hugely powerful from him. And as a white woman myself, I think it's important for us all to be self-reflective about what we're teaching our children, and how we're engaging with the next generation. And acknowledge that we have some dark history in our country," she said. "Racism still exists. There's a dark history of slavery in our country and it's important our kids know about that. That's something the president also feels."

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/06/nicolle-wallace-jen-psaki