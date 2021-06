Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 24 June 2021 22:56 Hits: 4

Biden campaign workers and former Texas state Sen. Wendy Davis filed two lawsuit s on Thursday alleging that they were harassed by members of a "Trump Train" while driving through Texas last year.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/vu3uz8x3YU8/biden-campaign-staffers-trump-train-lawsuit