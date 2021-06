Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 25 June 2021

The Rev. Jesse Jackson and social justice activist the Rev. William Barber were arrested Wednesday during protests to urge Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) to end the filibuster and pass a sweeping voting rights bill, according to CNN.Jackson, a...

