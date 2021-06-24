Joy Reid Merrily Swats Down Critical Race Theory Shill

Articles

Joy Reid made it look easy as she slapped down Christopher Rufo, the political operative who claims to be an expert on race because he works at a conservative think tank. Under her persistent questioning, he did admit that he's not an expert in race or law, which is where critical race theory is actually grounded. What he is, besides a longtime passenger on the wingnut think tank gravy train, is the architect of the plan to pound the American consciousness with the idea that virtually anything they don't like about Democrats is "critical race theory." It's a classic right-wing branding and propaganda campaign. “The goal is to have the public read something crazy in the newspaper and immediately think 'critical race theory.’ We have decodified the term and will recodify it to annex the entire range of cultural constructions that are unpopular with Americans," he wrote on Twitter back in March. Reid smiled warmly as Rufo said she was attacking him on air, when she was simply reading from his own mission statement. Rufo claims in those talking points that the father of critical race theory was Ibram X. Kendi, who in a statement to Reid, said he wasn't a critical race theorist. "I admire critical race theory but I don't identify as a critical race theorist. I'm not a legal scholar, so I wasn't trained on critical race theory," Kendi said.

