Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 24 June 2021 10:00 Hits: 9

Senate Democrats are at a stalemate over how to pass voting rights legislation after Republicans blocked a sweeping election reform bill.Democrats insist that this week’s setback is just “day one” of the conversation, with the White House and...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/559987-democrats-hit-wall-on-voting-rights-push