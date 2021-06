Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 22:52 Hits: 0

Republican Sens. Rick Scott (Fla.) and Mike Lee (Utah) were thwarted by Democrats on Wednesday when they attempted to pass a bill that would revoke the Biden administration’s mask requirement on public transportation.The federal mask mandate for...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/559954-democrats-block-gop-bill-lift-mask-mandate-public-transportation