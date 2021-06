Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 20:12 Hits: 0

Against a backdrop of violence in the nation's Tigray region, Ethiopia held elections Monday. NPR's Audie Cornish talks with Tsedale Lemma, editor of Addis Standard, about what's at stake.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/06/23/1009582167/amid-civil-war-ethiopia-holds-elections