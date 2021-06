Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 20:12 Hits: 0

With gun violence on the rise, President Biden is talking about his plans to let states use funding from the COVID-19 aid package to help address it.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/06/23/1009582150/biden-announced-a-plan-to-reduce-gun-violence-using-covid-19-aid-money