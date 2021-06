Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 21:04 Hits: 8

The conspiracy case involving the Oath Keepers extremist group is one of the most closely watched of those related to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

(Image credit: John Minchillo/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/06/23/1009597270/first-guilty-plea-january-6-oath-keepers-conspiracy-case