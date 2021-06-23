Psaki Explains VP Harris' Border Trip To Doocy Like The Child He Is

Articles

Wednesday, 23 June 2021

Proof positive that no matter what Vice President Kamala Harris does, the winger press is going to skewer her for it. Witness Psaki-bomb masochist Peter Doocy in today's press briefing. "About today's announcement, why is the vice president visiting the border this week, when earlier this month, she dismissed a trip like that, saying it would be a grand gesture?" he asked Jen Psaki. She replied, smiling, "She also said, in an interview with NBC, that she would be open to going to the border if it was an appropriate time. She said that after she said that, so that's important context as well." Not that Doocy would recognize context, since it's doubtful he's up to the "C"s, yet, but here we are. He soldiered on, not having gotten his fill of correction, with the following: "Okay, and important context, I've got the NBC interview right here, she was talking about how she hasn't been to the border, she hasn't been to Europe, either. So, does she think that these two things are the same?" Sure, Petey. Harris thinks Europe and the southern border are exactly the same. Psaki was more professional, as usual, than I would have been.

