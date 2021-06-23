Ohio Republican Who Forged His Father's Signature To Vote Twice Calls It 'An Honest Mistake'

Articles

For his "honest mistake" the younger Mr Snodgrass who voted for his dead father got himself: 3 days in jail $500 fine Assessed court costs An elected official who commits voter fraud probably shouldn't be an elected official, right? Source: The Hill A Republican Ohio government official admitted to forging his deceased father's signature on an absentee ballot in the 2020 presidential election, calling his actions “an honest error." Edward Snodgrass, a Porter Township trustee, told NBC News that he had been signing documents on his father's behalf for several years due his father breaking his arm. “It was there with a pile of other paperwork,” Snodgrass said of the absentee ballot. “I was sleep-deprived and not thinking clearly. But I’m not going to run away from it.” “I was simply trying to execute a dying man’s wishes,” he added, saying that it would be wrong to characterize what he did as “just Trump voter fraud."

