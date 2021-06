Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 15:21 Hits: 5

India Walton, a progressive candidate endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America, would also be the first female mayor of New York's second largest city if she wins the general election.

(Image credit: LINDSAY DEDARIO/REUTERS)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/06/23/1009432941/india-walton-could-become-the-first-socialist-mayor-of-a-major-u-s-city-in-decad