Steven Crowder Cancels Himself From Debate With Liberal Sam Seder

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 12:35 Hits: 0

Right-wing bully Steven Crowder got the mockery he deserved after he turned and ran from a debate with The Majority Report's Sam Seder. If you’re not familiar with Crowder, he’s a former Fox News contributor and “comic” who lost his contract for being offensive and obnoxious, such as making jokes about rape-survivor Ashley Judd being “obsessed” with rape. He’s also a racist who has been suspended indefinitely from monetizing his YouTube videos after promoting election lies. Crowder had been demanding that YouTuber Ethan Klein debate him. Vice explains: Ostensibly, Crowder loves to debate and, for the past few weeks, he’d been calling out Klein and demanding the two match wits on air. Klein is an old-school YouTuber who produces podcasts and shows, much of it about the YouTube community and its drama. By his own admission, Klein isn’t a debater but he agreed to debate Crowder.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/06/steven-crowder-cancels-himself-debate