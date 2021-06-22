Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 22 June 2021 22:34 Hits: 0

Democrats brought their wide ranging election legislation, the For The People Act, to the Senate floor on Tuesday. Senate Republicans planned to filibuster the bill, meaning Democrats will have to come up with legislation that can get 10 Republican votes or amend the Senate’s filibuster rules, both of which seem unlikely. This comes after Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia proposed compromise legislation last week, which key Republicans rejected. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses what comes next in Democrats’ attempt to pass election reforms. They also look at how debates about “Critical Race Theory” entered the culture wars, particularly in schools and state legislatures.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button in the audio player above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast is recorded Mondays and Thursdays. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/politics-podcast-what-comes-next-for-democrats-election-legislation/