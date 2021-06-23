The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Why Democrats Are Trying Election Reform Even Though They Don’t Have The Votes

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses the Democrats’ attempts to pass election reforms and what comes next after their proposals hit roadblocks in the Senate. They also look at how debates over critical race theory entered the culture wars, particularly in schools and state legislatures.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/videos/why-democrats-are-trying-election-reform-even-though-they-dont-have-the-votes/

