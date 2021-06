Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 22 June 2021 20:37 Hits: 0

FBI agents found multiple guns and rounds of ammunition in the "back room" of the home of a man who pleaded guilty on Tuesday to threatening Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, as well as their supporters, the DOJ said.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/5rt3ybZViQo/man-with-home-military-outpost-bunker-pleads-guilty-to-threatening-biden-supporters