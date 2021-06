Articles

Published on Tuesday, 22 June 2021

Ten protesters were arrested outside of Sen. Krysten Sinema's (D) office on Tuesday while demonstrating against herĀ support of the filibuster.AZFamily.com reports that the demonstrators carried signs reading "End the filibuster," "Protect Our...

