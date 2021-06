Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 22 June 2021 20:11 Hits: 7

NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Texas Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer, who organized a letter signed by nearly 500 state legislators imploring Congress pass the For the People Act to expand voting rights.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/06/22/1009182199/nearly-500-state-legislators-sign-letter-pleading-congress-to-pass-for-the-peopl