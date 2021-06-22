The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Georgia's Senator Reverend Brings Fire Over Voting Rights

Senators will vote today at 5:30pm ET on whether to debate essential election and voting reform legislation. Meanwhile, Republican state legislators all across this country are implementing vicious voter suppression laws to keep their grip on power. Reports are that Mitch McConnell and his cronies will filibuster any attempt to protect the right to vote for millions of Americans. Earlier today Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia gave a blistering speech in which he demanded Republicans at least debate the merits of voting rights instead of just blocking it. "We're just talking about talking about it and they don't even want to do that," he said. Warnock said, "I believe in democracy, government of the people, by the people, and for the people. I believe that the blind spots in our public policy and the wrongs in our history are made right through the power of democracy."

