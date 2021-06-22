'ItalyGate' Scam Goes Deeper Than One Mere GOP Squatter

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 22 June 2021 18:25 Hits: 13

'ItalyGate' is just one of the components of The Big Lie, but it's one that made its way to Trump via Mark Meadows via a woman named Maria Zack, and all of it flows right back to Florida, the state Donald Trump has poisoned with lies and bile. A Washington Post article on Saturday detailed the lie, how it was hatched, and how it made its way up to Donald Trump. But that's just the beginning of the story. With the assistance of Facebook and the Judicial Crisis Network, a scam was born. A scam funded by the same people who bought Supreme Court justices and who have been working on destroying democracy for years and years. "ItalyGate," has come to be known as "the crown jewel of conspiracy theories," as TPM describes it. An Italian defense contractor teamed up with the U.S. Embassy in Rome to use satellite transmissions to switch millions of Trump votes to Biden votes, thus stealing the election.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/06/italygate-scam-goes-deeper-one-lying