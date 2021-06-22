Meadows Claims GOP Darling DeSantis Won't Run Against Trump

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 22 June 2021 01:35 Hits: 13

Mark Meadows, The Former Guy's last private babysitter, I mean "Chief of Staff," made a weird statement about the 2024 presidential election. Newsmax is reporting that Meadows declared Florida Governor Ron DeSantis would "not be among the Republican presidential candidates who would run against Former President Donald Trump in 2024 if he chooses to run again for president." What is that about? Why? Who decided that? Did Ron DeSantis make that statement or is Meadows speaking on behalf of...someone? Mind you, DeSantis was actually polling AHEAD of The Former Guy at the Western Conservative Summit's presidential straw poll. So why would the guy polling at the top just not run? Meadows says that DeSantis wants to be Governor for another term.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/06/meadows-claims-gop-darling-desantis-not