The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Ammon Bundy Declares He/His Pronouns As Confused Cardboard Reagan Looks On

Category: World Politics Hits: 6

Ammon Bundy, the guy who engaged in a violent standoff with the federal government in 2016, wants a government job. This past weekend he announced he is running for Governor of Idaho. But what caught people's attention was his attempt at humor. He began his announcement by "joking" that his pronouns are he/him. Ammon Bundy’s Big Announcement….. it’s not that he’s running for Governor of Idaho…. #sovcit #commonlaw pic.twitter.com/Vd91nwslMq — Verigo Kennedy (@VerigoKennLove) June 20, 2021 The cardboard cutout of Ronald Reagan in the background appeared as confused by the attempt at "humor" as we are. There was also a cardboard Trump and someone with a "Little Gay King" cape. So he's got those cardboard/red satin endorsements going for him.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/06/ammon-bundy-declares-hehis-pronouns

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version