Ammon Bundy Declares He/His Pronouns As Confused Cardboard Reagan Looks On

Monday, 21 June 2021

Ammon Bundy, the guy who engaged in a violent standoff with the federal government in 2016, wants a government job. This past weekend he announced he is running for Governor of Idaho. But what caught people's attention was his attempt at humor. He began his announcement by "joking" that his pronouns are he/him. Ammon Bundy’s Big Announcement….. it’s not that he’s running for Governor of Idaho…. #sovcit #commonlaw pic.twitter.com/Vd91nwslMq — Verigo Kennedy (@VerigoKennLove) June 20, 2021 The cardboard cutout of Ronald Reagan in the background appeared as confused by the attempt at "humor" as we are. There was also a cardboard Trump and someone with a "Little Gay King" cape. So he's got those cardboard/red satin endorsements going for him.

