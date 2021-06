Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 18 June 2021 17:13 Hits: 0

Democratic senators introduced a resolution Friday that would acknowledge and apologize for the mistreatment and discrimination against LGBT individuals in the U.S. military, armed forces and government posts. The resolution, lead by Sens....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/559163-democrats-introduce-resolution-apologizing-to-lgbt-community-for-government