'Keep Trashing Me!' Maria Bartiromo Defends False Claim No 'Armed Insurrection' On Jan. 6

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on Sunday defended lies about the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and vowed to "keep telling the truth." During an interview with Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), Bartiromo presented a list of what she called the "biggest lies." The list of "lies" included right-wing talking points like "the Russia hoax," "Hunter Biden's laptop" and the "armed insurrection" of Jan. 6. "Armed insurrection is what Nancy Pelosi keeps calling Jan. 6, Senator," Bartiromo told Johnson. "How many guns were actually taken up on that day since she says it was armed?" "They always talk about thousands of armed insurrectionists," Johnson complained. "I asked the FBI witness. Not one gun was recovered either in the Capitol or on the Capitol grounds, according to the FBI witness. So that's just one of the latest big lies." Bartiromo took the opportunity to defend her show's record on reporting the "truth." "I am so incredibly proud of this team on Sunday Morning Futures and of working alongside you," the Fox News host said. "We have been telling every story. We've been on the right side of it for seven years going. I've been trashed every day along the way." "Keep trashing me!" she exclaimed. "I'll keep telling the truth." Earlier this year, Politifact gave Johnson a "pants on fire" rating for claiming that the attack on the capitol was not an armed insurrection.

