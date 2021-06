Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 19 June 2021 11:01 Hits: 6

"Every day, you can see an increase in the Taliban's presence," an Afghan who worked with the U.S. tells NPR. "What am I going to do after September? ... Am I going to even be alive by December?"

(Image credit: Lore Mondragón for NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/06/19/1004991965/afghan-interpreters-who-await-visas-after-helping-the-u-s-now-fear-for-their-liv