The OAN ‘Reporter’ Given Special Access To AZ Audit Also Finances It

Saturday, 19 June 2021

One America News’ “reporter” Christina Bobb helped launch the Arizona fraudit, helps pay for it and pays for out-of-state Republicans to visit so they can run similar schemes at home. She also gets access none of the real reporters get. The Washington Post dove into Bobb’s disturbing role in the fraudit. “While mainstream reporters have been confined to a small area far from the audit tables and threatened with trespassing arrests if they wander outside it,” The Post reports, “Bobb has at times been allowed to roam the building and invite guests.” Yet Bobb’s only “qualifications” for her job seem to be a job in the Trump administration and her promotion of the Big Lie. She had no background in journalism before joining OAN, The Post reports. She’s been a cheerleader for the audit and some of the conspiracy theories that underlie it. “The entire country knows it will unravel the Democrats’ schemes from 2020,” Bobb told viewers of her opinion show on One America in late April, a few days after the audit began. “Joe Biden is not a legitimate president.” ..

